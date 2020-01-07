Montserrat Carnival Parade in Photos

The Lookout Primary School captured the top prize for their Montserrat a Cultural Melting Pot troupe. It was a well-deserved honour as they showcased people from the many countries of the world who make the island home.

Other notable groups were the Brades Primary School who took us Under the Sea to discover creatures there, Unicorn Fantasy and the Royal Flush T-shirt troupe by the Legal Department.

A personal favourite was Dre’s Mobile Karaoke who had singers on the road belting out popular tunes from the 70s and 80s.

Here are the winners after the two-days of appearances at Carnival Day and Parade Day.

Children’s Troupe Prizes First Prize Lookout Primary School Second Prize Brades Primary School Princess of the Band St. Augustine School Prince of the Band Lookout Most Creative Brades Primary School Most Colourful Unicorn Fantasy Best Individual Costume Octopus – Under The Sea – Brades Primary School Adults’ Troupe prizes First Prize Universal Rhythm King of the Band Universal Rhythm Queen of the Band Universal Rhythm Best Individual Costume King – Universal Rhythm Spirit of the Carnival Tropical Mas Best T-Shirt Troupe First Prize Royal Flush

You can check out our Facebook page for more great photos after you enjoy the ones posted below.

Photos by Nerissa and Joshua Golden.