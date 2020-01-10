Flights Added to Compensate for Cancelled Ferry Service

The public is asked to note that the Access Division has organised additional flights for Saturday January 11, 2020 to

transport ferry passengers affected by the cancellation of the ferry service.

Ferry agents will be at the John A. Osborne Airport, Montserrat and at the VC Bird International Airport, Antigua from 7:00a.m. on Saturday January 11, 2020. Passengers with confirmed ferry tickets are asked to check with the Ferry Agents based at the Airports, to be allocated a seat on a flight. However, travelers are asked to note that priority will be given to persons with connecting flights.

Arrangements are being made for additional flights to be provided on Sunday January 12, 2020. Further details on these will be issued on Saturday.

The Access Division is constantly monitoring the seas for improvements in the conditions, and will issue further information on the resumption of the ferry service based on these assessments.

Ferry Agents:

Montserrat: Jemmotte Shipping 496-9912

Antigua: Jenny Tours 1-268-722-8188

The Access Division apologises for any inconvenience caused.