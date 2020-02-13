Montserrat’s Premier Attending CARICOM and ECCB Meetings

Premier and Minister of Finance & Economic Management, Joseph Easton Taylor-Farrell is in St. Kitts for the 95th Meeting of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

The Meeting of the Monetary Council will convene on Friday February 14 in Basseterre, and follows the Premier’s attendance at the 4th Growth and Resilience Dialogue with Social Partners meeting, held on Thursday February 13 under the theme ‘Regional Transformation Through Innovation’.

During the Meeting of the Monetary Council, the Premier and other council members will receive a report from the Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine on monetary and credit conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). The Monetary Council will also receive reports from the Technical Core Committee on Insurance, and on the operations of the Eastern Caribbean Asset Management Corporation, among others.

Following the Monetary Council Meeting, Premier Farrell will attend the 31st Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

During the two-day meeting from February 18 to 19, the Regional leaders will discuss and examine the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME); the Report on the Commission on the Economy; Engagement with the private sector, labour and civil society; CARICOM

Advocacy Against Blacklisting, and De-Risking and Withdrawal of Correspondent Banking, among other matters.

The Intersessional summit will close with the ratification of a number of decisions made at the two-day caucus, the adoption of the Communiqué, and setting the date for the 41st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in July in St Vincent and the Grenadines.