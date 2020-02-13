Montserrat’s Under-20 Boys Head to Nicaragua Thursday

Montserrat’s Under-20 team heads to Nicaragua on Thursday for qualifying matches. They are one of 17 teams beginning their quest to reach this summer’s 2020 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras.

At stake is not only a spot in the Under-20 Championship, but a place in the Round of 16 of the tournament, with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the 2021 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Under-20 Championship Qualifying will see the 17 teams split up between four groups, beginning with Group A in which Nicaragua will host Guyana, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Montserrat and the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua.

After round-robin play, the top finisher in each of the groups will advance directly to the knockout stage of the competition (third round).

The Under-20 Men’s team includes six players from the United Kingdom. The team is: Duncer Ryan, Lewis Duberry, D’andre Willock, Shemarie Perkins-Palmer, D’kwon Lee, Ervin Liburd, Princewell Madu, Jermahri Meade, Sydney Mendes, Ahijah Daley, Tafari Eshe, Javaughn Fenton, Ezekiel Percival, Josiah Persaud, Vashirn Roache, Seigel Rodney, Mark Rogers, Marcus JR Walters, Jhuwanii Ryan, and Ridge Samuel.

Montserrat’s matches are as follows:

Montserrat plays Guyana Saturday Feb 15 at 6:30PM

Montserrat vs Nicaragua, Monday Feb 17 at 9:30PM

Montserrat vs USVI, Wednesday, Feb 19 at 6:30PM

Montserrat vs St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Friday, Feb 21 at 6:30PM

Source: https://www.concacaf.com/under-20s-men/article/17-nations-begin-quest-to-reach-concacaf-men-s-under-20-championship