ASSI Releases Comment on Montserrat Airport Runway Issues

Air Safety Support International (ASSI), the regulator of the John A. Osborne Airport, has issued the following statement:

“Following an incident at the airport in September, ASSI has put operating restrictions in place pending the outcome of an official accident report. These restrictions prevent the runway being used in wet conditions and are solely in place for the safety of passengers and air crew. Aviation safety must always take precedence over commercial considerations.

ASSI is working with the Airport Manager and all air operators servicing the John A. Osborne Airport on possible mitigating measures they can take when operating in wet conditions. This work will determine the conditions for lifting the operating restrictions.”

Air Safety Support International (ASSI) is a not-for-profit, wholly-owned, subsidiary company of the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority, established under Directions from the UK’s Department for transport. The company’s primary objective is to help provide a more cohesive system of civil aviation safety regulation in the UK Overseas Territories.

