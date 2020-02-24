Montserrat’s Ministry of Health Issues Advisory for Non-Essential Travel to China and Asia

The Ministry of Health has released a travel advisory in relation to the current outbreak of the coronavirus disease now named COVID-19.

Since news of the outbreak in China spread, local health officials have been working to prepare for the potential presence of the virus. There have been over 2600 deaths globally from the virus.

According to the notice the Chief Medical Officer Dr Sharra Greenaway-Duberry has been designated as the Quarantine Authority.

The full text follows:

“Notice is hereby given for the information of the public that under section 4 of the Public Health Act, the Minister of Health has issued a travel advisory against non-essential travel to and from China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Iran until such time as directed by the Minister of Health. This advisory is being issued due to the current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that was first reported from Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

“Travelers embarking from and disembarking in Montserrat should take special preventive measures following the Novel Coronavirus outbreak confirmed by the World Health Organization(WHO) which has been reported in over 26 countries as of February 23, 2020. The total number of Coronavirus confirmed cases have reached about 78,000 cases worldwide to date including just over 2000 deaths.

“Further notice is hereby given for the information of the public that Cabinet has approved the appointment of the Chief Medical Officer as the Quarantine Authority.”