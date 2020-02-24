Watch Episode 4 of Emerald Vibes TV

Only two more episodes of Emerald Vibes TV (EVTV) to go before we switch to daily coverage of the St. Patrick’s Festival which runs March 6 to 18 here on Montserrat.

Make sure you are all caught up so you can learn about some of the amazing events happening in March and add them to your diary.

In Episode 4 of EVTV, host Sharlene Lindsay finds out about a new Seafood Festival coming in March, more about the National Trust’s Flower Show and Hat Parade and a new brand offering premium Montserrat bush rums.

EVTV is produced by Goldenmedia LLC, the parent company of Discover Montserrat.

