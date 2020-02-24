Montserrat Bush Rums to Be Branded

If you stopped into any local bars and asked for bush rum, you are sure to get the owner’s unique version. Local entrepreneur and politician Gregory Willock is planning to make local bush rum a product you want to purchase for your parties and as a keepsake of Montserrat.

“One of the things we don’t do well is manufacture with intent to take it to the next level,” Willock told Sharlene Lindsay, host of Emerald Vibes TV in the latest episode released on Friday, February 21.

Willock said that in collaboration with local manufacturers his new Bush Rum Factory brand will offer seven different rums. These rums will range from the regular to a premium rum.

Each product label will tell the story of the producer, two of whom will be Rootsman Murphy in Carr’s Bay and Uncle’s from Flemmings, Salem.

Bush rums are made with local tea bushes, herbs and roots of Montserrat.

The Bush Rum Factory Launch is part of the St. Patrick’s Festival activities and will take place on Friday, March 13 at Arrow Car Park in Sweeney’s from 1PM. All are invited to come out and sample the rums, evening entertainment includes international soca artist Scrappy, rap artists from the US and local acts.

Watch Gregory Willock and Sharlene Lindsay discuss the new product and launch event on Emerald Vibe TV