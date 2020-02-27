Italy and Iran added to Montserrat COVID-19 Travel Advisory

Notice is hereby given for the information of the public that under section 4 of the Public Health

Act, the Minister of Health has issued a travel advisory against non-essential travel to and from China, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Iran and Northern Italy until such time as directed by the Minister of Health. This advisory is being issued due to the current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that was first reported from Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

Travelers embarking from and disembarking in Montserrat should take special preventive measures following the Novel Coronavirus outbreak confirmed by the World Health Organization(WHO) which has been reported in over thirty-eight (38) countries as of February 25, 2020.

The total number of Coronavirus confirmed cases have reached just over 80,000 worldwide to date including just over 2,600 deaths. Further notice is hereby given for the information of the public that Cabinet has approved the appointment of the Chief Medical Officer as the Quarantine Authority under s. 3 of the Quarantine Act (Cap 14.09).