Watch Episode 5 of Emerald Vibes TV #664GreenWeek

The time has flown by and we’re down to the wire on our special pre-St. Patrick’s Festival episodes of Emerald Vibes TV.

To get the best of EVTV during the festival which starts on March 6, please follow the show on social media as they will be posting daily videos from the various events.

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter

Don’t forget to Subscribe to the YouTube Channel to miss the extra special features we’re cooking up.

Share your images and videos with EVTV and Discover Montserrat by using #664GreenWeek

This week’s episode gives you the details on three major events during the festival. Hear from Tanisha Christopher Jo-Annah Richards Graeme ‘Dj Timmy’ Stanley and our effervescent host Sharlene Lindsay. Enjoy.