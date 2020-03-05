Join #TeamNoSleep this St. Patrick’s Festival

If you want to become a card-carrying member of Team No Sleep, here are the must do events for St. Patrick’s Festival which kicks off Friday, March 6 and runs until Wednesday, March 18. The events selected run from March 11 to the 18th when most people are slated to be on island.

*For entertainment purposes only. Discover Montserrat and our associated brands are not liable for any accidents or incidents as a result of your activities. Drink Responsibly and always use a designated SOBER driver. Remember, we drive on the left here.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

6PM – Rhythm Night – St. Johns Centre

8PM – Time Out Bar & Grill Live Band Music

10PM – Girls Invasion Pt. 2 – Cultural Centre

12AM – Chuch-Gut Ent./ Energy Promo – Sound Clash – Good Life Night Club

Thursday, March 12, 2020

6AM – 6PM – Top Notch Promotions – St. Patrick’s Beach Fete – Old Road Bay

6PM – Rhythm Night – Cudjoe Head

10PM – Hypnotik Montserrat – Leprechaun’s Revenge & Breakfast Fete – Leprechaun’s Valley

Friday, March 13, 2020

10AM – Until – Goat Water, Fish, Coconut Water & Ital Festival – Carr’s Bay Center

1 – 4PM – Emerald Isle Bush Rum Factory Lime – Piper’s Pond

8PM – 2AM – Olde School Ball to Benefit Meals on Wheels – Vue Pointe Hotel ☘️ Only $50EC

11PM – All-White Affair – Cultural Centre Parking Lot

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Noon – Seafood Fest – Little Bay

3PM – Imperial Entertainment – Wet Dreams – Tropical Mansions

10PM – Gold Rush 4 – Salem

Sunday, March 15, 2020

4AM – 11AM – Island Diva Mas Leprechaun’s Dust – Leprechaun Valley

3PM – Emerald City Fest feat Jah Cure and other artists – Salem Park

Monday, March 16, 2020

10AM – 6PM – Chess Entertainment presents Boozey Brunch Day Fete – Good Life Parking Lot

3PM to 12AM – Emerald Splash – Pool and Jacuzzi Party – Chez Mango Villa

10PM – Stratify – Salem Park (Various artists)

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (National Holiday)

5:30AM – St. Patrick’s Heritage Jouvert: Powered by Chatter Box – MSS to Salem Centre

12PM – St. Patrick’s Day Parade – MSS to Heritage Village, Salem

2PM – Slave Feast, Heritage Village, Salem

4 – 8PM – Closing Ceremony & Cultural Show, Heritage Village, Salem

10PM – Squad First Promotions “Illuminate the Night – The Official St. Patrick’s Festival Cool Down Fete, Salem

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Black Nice UK Ltd presents Music is “Da Rod” Festival – Road Show, Salem Park 6 am Jouvert 8pm Concert



