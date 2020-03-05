Join #TeamNoSleep this St. Patrick’s Festival
If you want to become a card-carrying member of Team No Sleep, here are the must do events for St. Patrick’s Festival which kicks off Friday, March 6 and runs until Wednesday, March 18. The events selected run from March 11 to the 18th when most people are slated to be on island.
*For entertainment purposes only. Discover Montserrat and our associated brands are not liable for any accidents or incidents as a result of your activities. Drink Responsibly and always use a designated SOBER driver. Remember, we drive on the left here.
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
- 6PM – Rhythm Night – St. Johns Centre
- 8PM – Time Out Bar & Grill Live Band Music
- 10PM – Girls Invasion Pt. 2 – Cultural Centre
- 12AM – Chuch-Gut Ent./ Energy Promo – Sound Clash – Good Life Night Club
Thursday, March 12, 2020
- 6AM – 6PM – Top Notch Promotions – St. Patrick’s Beach Fete – Old Road Bay
- 6PM – Rhythm Night – Cudjoe Head
- 10PM – Hypnotik Montserrat – Leprechaun’s Revenge & Breakfast Fete – Leprechaun’s Valley
Friday, March 13, 2020
- 10AM – Until – Goat Water, Fish, Coconut Water & Ital Festival – Carr’s Bay Center
- 1 – 4PM – Emerald Isle Bush Rum Factory Lime – Piper’s Pond
- 8PM – 2AM – Olde School Ball to Benefit Meals on Wheels – Vue Pointe Hotel ☘️ Only $50EC
- 11PM – All-White Affair – Cultural Centre Parking Lot
Saturday, March 14, 2020
- Noon – Seafood Fest – Little Bay
- 3PM – Imperial Entertainment – Wet Dreams – Tropical Mansions
- 10PM – Gold Rush 4 – Salem
Sunday, March 15, 2020
- 4AM – 11AM – Island Diva Mas Leprechaun’s Dust – Leprechaun Valley
- 3PM – Emerald City Fest feat Jah Cure and other artists – Salem Park
Monday, March 16, 2020
- 10AM – 6PM – Chess Entertainment presents Boozey Brunch Day Fete – Good Life Parking Lot
- 3PM to 12AM – Emerald Splash – Pool and Jacuzzi Party – Chez Mango Villa
- 10PM – Stratify – Salem Park (Various artists)
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (National Holiday)
- 5:30AM – St. Patrick’s Heritage Jouvert: Powered by Chatter Box – MSS to Salem Centre
- 12PM – St. Patrick’s Day Parade – MSS to Heritage Village, Salem
- 2PM – Slave Feast, Heritage Village, Salem
- 4 – 8PM – Closing Ceremony & Cultural Show, Heritage Village, Salem
- 10PM – Squad First Promotions “Illuminate the Night – The Official St. Patrick’s Festival Cool Down Fete, Salem
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
- Black Nice UK Ltd presents Music is “Da Rod” Festival – Road Show, Salem Park
- 6 am Jouvert
- 8pm Concert