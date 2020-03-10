Learn to Make Cassava Bread in our Day 4 #StPatricksFestival Recap
We should have walked with some homemade guava jelly to go with the delicious cassava bread we watched being made at the MSS Heritage Day on Monday. Your Day 4 coverage is brought to you by US!!!! You’re welcome.
Like our Facebook and Instagram pages as we’ve got a ton of different content to post and you don’t want to miss it.
Be sure to follow our #KeepTheVibes and #664GreenWeek to get exclusive content and use them so we can share yours too.