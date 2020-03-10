Discover Montserrat

Watch #StPatricksFestival Day 3 Highlights from EVTV

by · March 10, 2020

Your daily St. Patrick’s Festival recap brought to you by Rock Prints…Check them out for all your t-shirt and merch printing needs.
Here’s the Day 3 recap. We went to the National Awards, caught the vibes down at Marine Village and definitely had a good time at the Hypnotik Road to Revenge DJ Competition.
