Businesses Asked to Update Information with Tourism Division

The Montserrat Tourism Division, Office of the Premier is currently working on developing a new destination website. In an effort to ensure that all tourism businesses are accurately listed, the Division is asking all businesses to submit the following information:

Company Name

Business Address

Phone (Landline and Mobile)

Email address

Website

Recent Photo (if available)

Company Logo

Business categories include:

Restaurants

Snackettes/Take-aways

Vehicle Rentals

Taxis

Tour Operators

Accommodation (to include: hotels, bed & breakfast, guesthouses, villa rentals, real estate)

Craft & Souvenir Shops

Bakeries

Supermarkets & Mini Marts

Watersports (to include scuba diving, snorkeling and kayaking)

Fishing

Hiking

Boat Tours

Information should be sent to the Tourism Division via email to info@montserrattourism.ms with the subject heading: Website Information.

The deadline for receiving this information is Thursday, March 19, 2020.

