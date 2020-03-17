Discover Montserrat

Businesses Asked to Update Information with Tourism Division

by · March 17, 2020

The Montserrat Tourism Division, Office of the Premier is currently working on developing a new destination website. In an effort to ensure that all tourism businesses are accurately listed, the Division is asking all businesses to submit the following information:

  • Company Name
  • Business Address
  • Phone (Landline and Mobile)
  • Email address
  • Website
  • Recent Photo (if available)
  • Company Logo

Business categories include:

  • Restaurants
  • Snackettes/Take-aways
  • Vehicle Rentals
  • Taxis
  • Tour Operators
  • Accommodation (to include: hotels, bed &amp; breakfast, guesthouses, villa rentals, real estate)
  • Craft & Souvenir Shops
  • Bakeries
  • Supermarkets & Mini Marts
  • Watersports (to include scuba diving, snorkeling and kayaking)
  • Fishing
  • Hiking
  • Boat Tours

Information should be sent to the Tourism Division via email to info@montserrattourism.ms with the subject heading: Website Information.
The deadline for receiving this information is Thursday, March 19, 2020.

 

