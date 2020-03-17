Businesses Asked to Update Information with Tourism Division
The Montserrat Tourism Division, Office of the Premier is currently working on developing a new destination website. In an effort to ensure that all tourism businesses are accurately listed, the Division is asking all businesses to submit the following information:
- Company Name
- Business Address
- Phone (Landline and Mobile)
- Email address
- Website
- Recent Photo (if available)
- Company Logo
Business categories include:
- Restaurants
- Snackettes/Take-aways
- Vehicle Rentals
- Taxis
- Tour Operators
- Accommodation (to include: hotels, bed & breakfast, guesthouses, villa rentals, real estate)
- Craft & Souvenir Shops
- Bakeries
- Supermarkets & Mini Marts
- Watersports (to include scuba diving, snorkeling and kayaking)
- Fishing
- Hiking
- Boat Tours
Information should be sent to the Tourism Division via email to info@montserrattourism.ms with the subject heading: Website Information.
The deadline for receiving this information is Thursday, March 19, 2020.