Montserrat Secondary School Shares Resources to Assist Students While at Home

The Montserrat Secondary School on Saturday communicated with parents and guardians of students at the school to provide an update on operations. School was closed as of Monday, March 16 to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus COVID-19 to students and staff.

Principal Cherlyn Hogan said “we at the school are very keen for your child to continue engaging in learning activities during this very challenging period. To facilitate this, teachers, particularly of the students in the upper school (Forms 4 and 5), are providing instructions to students via WhatsApp, Google Classroom and other related online programmes.

“If your child has SBAs to complete, this is a good opportunity for them to do so and submit to their respective teachers. Submission can be done by email. Kindly contact the teachers for further information specific to your child,” the email said.

Students in the lower forms one to three are to be included in online instructions at a later, the communication noted. In the meantime, the principal encouraged parents to keep their children engaged by;

having them review work completed for the year so far for science, modern languages, humanities;

reading the stories in their literature books;

practicing math questions

doing exercises from their English textbooks (where possible).

A list of online resources was also provided to support their learning. The list is not exhaustive and more sites may be shared over time, the principal noted.

In the first instance, schools are to be closed until April 3, 2020.

