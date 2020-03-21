Update Monday on Flu Clinic Numbers

The ministry has set up a Flu Clinic at the St. Peter’s Health Centre, which began operations last Thursday. Anyone concerned about their health as it relates to the symptoms associated with the coronavirus COVID-19, should visit the St. Peter’s Clinic ONLY Monday to Friday 9AM to 5PM. On Weekends call the Casualty Department at 491-2802/2836/2552.



One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on Montserrat. Currently there is a 14-day quarantine in place for anyone arriving on island.