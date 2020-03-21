Update Monday on Flu Clinic Numbers
The Ministry of Health & Social Services says an update on the number of people who have been seen at the clinics and referred for further treatment and/or quarantine will be provided on Monday.
Responding to concerns that the process for identifying who is to be tested is unclear, the Health Promotions Unit said the protocol is that “persons will be tested if they are at high risk and their symptoms fit the medical case definition of COVID19. Additionally persons identified to be at high risk may also be tested even if they are asymptomatic.”
The ministry has set up a Flu Clinic at the St. Peter’s Health Centre, which began operations last Thursday. Anyone concerned about their health as it relates to the symptoms associated with the coronavirus COVID-19, should visit the St. Peter’s Clinic ONLY Monday to Friday 9AM to 5PM. On Weekends call the Casualty Department at 491-2802/2836/2552.
One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on Montserrat. Currently there is a 14-day quarantine in place for anyone arriving on island.