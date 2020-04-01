Montserratian Students Among Thousands to Benefit from FLOW Study Programme

Over 130,000 kindergarten, primary and secondary school students across the Caribbean will benefit from the Flow Study program FREE of charge from now through June 15.

The Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF) in partnership with Flow and One on One Educational Services Limited joined forces to provide access to the comprehensive virtual education platform, which offers a wide array of educational content enabling students to continue their studies at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Students in Antigua & Barbuda, Anguilla, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago and Turks & Caicos will benefit from this initiative.

The Flow Study program powered by One on One is available to all students across the Caribbean regardless of their network operator. Inge Smidts, CEO of C&W Communications, operator of the Flow brand, and Chairperson of the CWCF, said, “during these times of crisis we must join forces to ensure that our children, families and communities are supported. Given that parents are now faced with the reality of homeschooling their kids, we wanted to find a way to support them despite which network they subscribe to.” Smidts added, “our primary concern is to ensure that students across the region continue to have access to the education they deserve and that there is minimal disruption to their learning.”

Students age 5 to 18 will have access to the curriculum used in their schools. Access is available via Flow Study e-Learning services through the Flow Study mobile apps (Android), https://flowstudy.co/registration and Flow EVO – Flow on Demand. The ability to continue with classes is even more critical for students who are preparing for CSEC and CAPE. For instruction on how to sign up click here. Flow Study offers:

Over 500 video lessons spanning the CSEC curriculum

Access to digital courses for the K – 8 curriculum

Question bank and solutions with over 40,000 exam style questions and solutions for 35 subjects

10 years of past paper solutions for over 17 subjects

Digital encyclopaedia with over 9,500 digital animations and simulations for four subject areas

Virtual science labs with more than 500 digital laboratory simulations for science subjects and skills gap testing for over 30 subjects.

CEO of One on One, Ricardo Allen, commented on the partnership with the CWCF and Flow stating, “Education is a right and not a privilege. This is an important and strategic partnership for One on One and we are happy that the CWCF has stepped up once again to provide the funds needed to ensure that our students can continue to have access to their education. This is a platform developed by some of the best Caribbean teachers for Caribbean nationals. Our platform has the capacity to facilitate all students to learn at their own pace, anytime, anywhere and from any device. It is in times like these that we are reminded of the importance of having choices for access to education and the value of e-learning.”

