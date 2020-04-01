Submit Abstracts to the Soufrière Hills Volcano 25 Years On Conference

Following the postponement of the Soufrière Hills Volcano 25 Years On conference, interested participants are asked to please fill out our expression of interest form – http://shv25.com/online-submissions/expression-of-interest/. As this is a small conference with limited availability, this will help us to ensure that we can meet your needs and those of any accompanying persons.

Despite the postponement, participants interested in submitting an abstract may do so at any time using this link – http://shv25.com/online-submissions/submitting-an-abstract/ We will update the deadlines for abstract and registration once the revised conference dates have been set.

Please keep following our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mvoms/ or visit our conference website at https://www.shv25.com, for updates on new abstract and registration procedures and dates as they become available.

