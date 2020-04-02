International Artist Mr. Killa Gives Strat Love to His Instagram Fans

View this post on Instagram

On March 10th as I left home to begin my Spring tour, the Pandemic was slowly becoming the crisis it is today. We pushed forward with a show must go on attitude unaware of how quickly tings would change. Like Dominoes the dates began cancelling one by one including what would have been my first time in Africa. The 1st stop on the tour, also my first show in Montserrat would become my last pre-pandemic concert and I am grateful the Father chose this amazing island for the occasion. I visited schools before social distancing became a ting. We also visited the active volcano which forced the whole island into exile on its last eruption. Montserrat is a shining example of humanity's resilience…they rose from the ashes of a volcano like the Phoenix to soar again AND SO SHALL WE!!!