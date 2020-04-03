Ministry of Health Confirms COVID-19 Cases Now at Six

Minister of Health Charles T. Kirnon confirmed Friday afternoon that the number of cases on island now stood at six.

The minister said via a live event on radio and social media, that results from the latest samples sent to CARPHA laboratory on March 28 and Tuesday March 31, showed there were two new confirmed cases. However, one of the tests was for someone who has already left the island.

Despite the departure of the person testing positive, contact tracing for the patient continues, the minister added.

Kirnon also said a global shortage of testing kits means that it will not be possible to test every resident of the island. He shared that CARPHA’s supply of testing kits is enough only for three weeks as they are waiting for an order made in January. To this end, the ministry will maintain that testing will be prioritised for those at highest risk and those displaying signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Five of the patients are in self-isolation and recovering well. One is hospitalised and being closely monitored.

Montserrat is currently under a 24-hour curfew until April 14, 2020.

