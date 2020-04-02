Lyandra Shares 5 Healthy Homemade Snacks

When I began my healthy eating journey, I became passionate about making homemade snacks. This was to ensure that all my meals throughout the day were strictly healthy and nutritious and to also save a few dollars.

I would like to share these with you, especially during these times as healthy alternatives and to help you save a few dollars also. These recipes are quick and easy and can be shared with the entire family.

1. Parfait

This delicious snack is made from just 3 ingredients. Simply fill a glass with a couple teaspoons of yogurt, add your fruit of choice and top it off with granola (mixing honey with oats and then baking to a crisp). If you wish to go another layer as seen in the picture, repeat the process.

2. Peanut butter energy balls

This is sure to be both you and your children’s favourite! Be careful not to eat the whole bag on the first go. In a bowl, mix together peanut butter and honey, then add oats and raisin. You can also mix in chopped nuts and things like flax seed and chia seed. Roll the batter into a ball and refrigerate for 20mins.

3. Trail mix

Quick and easy with a twist! Add together your seeds and nuts (almond, cashews, sunflower seeds, what have you), and raisins, Spread these on a baking pan with parchment paper and drizzle with honey. Bake for 20-30 mins. Enjoy, but in moderation.

4. Chocolate bars

As an ardent chocolate lover, I had to include chocolate! I found this recipe to be very easy and taste just like store bought chocolate. All you need are 3 ingredients: Cocoa, melted Coconut oil and honey. Mix the honey and oil then add cocoa, stir until thick. Pour into a flat container on wax paper and freeze until solid. Store in freezer. These are oh soooo good!

5. Blueberry Muffins

Who doesn’t love muffins right? Here is the healthy kind! Blueberry – known to be the King of Antioxidant Foods. The other ingredients are coconut oil, Whole wheat/10 grain flour, Nuts, Honey and Bananas, baking soda, eggs and almond. Mix the dry ingredients, then the wet (except for the oil). Combine. Then add melted coconut oil. Transfer to muffin tin, fill each one ¾ full. Bake for 20-23 minutes.

I tend to make a bunch of these and portion them out in zip lock bags for later use. If you are interested in finding more recipes, Pinterest would be a good way to start, simply search for ‘healthy snacks’. If you have tried them post a pic and tag me please

