46 Arrests for Breach of Curfew in Two Weeks

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) is urging members of the public to fully comply with the shutdown, which took effect on Monday, 13 April at 12:00a.m.

This message has been issued by the Commissioner of Police, Steve Foster, as police officers have made 46 arrests for breach of curfew, in just over two-weeks.

This development has resulted in a change in the organisations’ position announced on 3 April, on the level of compliance by members of the public. On April 3, the RMPS had observed, improvements in public compliance to the curfew. At that time, between March 28 and April 3, 14 spot checks were conducted and only four persons were being advanced to court on charges of breach to the Public Health (COVID-19 Control and Suppression) (no 2) Order S.R.O. 22 of 2020.

The RMPS is now reporting that between the period March 28 to April 14, 46 arrests have been made; with the most arrests occurring on April 11, when 15 persons were arrested. A further breakdown of the arrests during this period is as follows: 18 arrests were made between March 28 to April 8; three arrests on April 10; two arrests on April 2 and 4 arrests on April 13 and 14. Additionally, between March 28 and April 8, the police had to issue 12 warnings, which included two juveniles.

All 46 arrests will advance to court on breach of the Public Health (COVID-19 Control and Suppression) (no 2) Order S.R.O. 22 of 2020 (those before April 13), and breach of the Public Health (COVID-19 Shelter in Place) Order 25 of 2020, for those arrested after 12:00a.m on April 13.

Additionally, the Commissioner of Police is cautioning persons with passes to ensure that they adhere fully to the terms and conditions of their respective passes. “If someone is found to be operating outside of the remit of the pass which he or she has been issued, that individual will be breaking the curfew and will be subsequently arrested,” explained Mr. Foster.

The RMPS is thanking those who have been fully complying with the order and is encouraging others to do the same, as we continue to work together to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...