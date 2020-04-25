Farmers and Essential Workers Urged to Maintain Distance During RFA Argus Exercises

Residents and especially farmers or other essential workers who may have cause to be in the Cork Hill, Foxes Bay, and Isle Bay areas early next week are being asked to maintain a safe distance as the crew and troops on the RFA Argus conduct exercises.

Royal Fleet Auxiliary ARGUS will be visiting Montserrat for the second time in April to conduct its Humanitarian Aid Disaster Relief (HADR) exercises from Monday April 27 – Wednesday April 29 2020.

A release from the Governor’s Office stated that “while it is customary for the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) to work alongside visiting ship crews in preparation for hurricane season, during the current lockdown there will be no interaction between the RFA Argus crew and the RMDF.

“They will stay in close radio contact with the crew throughout their visit and provide support through a series of pre arrival checks on the Cork Hill field and other areas that will be a part of the exercise.

“The HADR exercise is to allow the crew and deployed troops to practise working together in Montserrat’s unique conditions. There will be helicopters flying throughout the day to bring ashore supplies, equipment and personnel as they would do in response to a hurricane emergency.

“RFA Argus is currently set up as a helicopter carrier. She has three Merlin helicopters and a Wildcat helicopter, as well as small boats, disaster relief stores and specialist engineers. All personnel on the ship are adhering closely to UK Government direction on COVID-19.

“We strongly urge that any farmers or other essential workers who may be in the Foxes Bay, Isle Bay and Cork Hill areas from the 27th – 29th April to maintain a safe distance from any military personnel encountered as Montserrat is still in lockdown due to COVID-19,” the release stated.

