Health Officials Hopeful as Montserrat Goes Two Weeks Without New COVID-19 Cases

Health officials here are cautiously hopeful that the island will be seeing less cases of the COVID-19 as they cross the two-week milestone with no new cases.

Authorities implemented a series of measures to curb the spread of the virus starting with the cancellation of the final days of the St. Patrick’s Festival on March 14. Since then, the island has moved from a 10-hour night time curfew to a 24-hour one and a further shutdown, which is to end on May 1.

According to a government releases, the Ministry of Health and Social Services reported that there were “no new coronavirus infections (COVID-19) for its second consecutive week. This means that confirmed cases remain at 11 with two recoveries and one fatality to date.”

A 92-year-old woman, who had been on a ventilator at the Glendon Hospital died on Friday from COVID-19.

“This marks a major milestone in the battle to contain this pandemic and, health officials within the Ministry are cautiously hopeful that the trend continues,” the release noted.

Residents are encouraged to continue practicing the highly effective public health measures of hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing, as any deviation from these practices can derail the progress made.

Residents should also continue to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of the COVID-19 and immediately report any incidences of fever, cough, difficulty breathing or loss of smell and taste to the St. Peter’s Clinic at 491-5436 or 496-9724.

Like this: Like Loading...