Montserrat’s Premier Calls for Vigilance as More Restrictions are Lifted

“I am indeed pleased and proud that after two months of managing the Coronavirus disease, the number of active cases on island is down to zero,” Premier Joseph Farrell said in his weekly statement on Wednesday. The premier called for vigilance as they move to reopen the island and for everyone to continue the practice of good hygiene and social distancing where possible.

Presently, there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 and only two people remain in quarantine. To that end, the Cabinet has agreed to permit the reopening of more businesses.

Starting on Friday May 22, at 12:00AM:

There will be a nighttime curfew from 8PM to 5AM

There will be no weekend lockdown.

There will be no restrictions on the times persons are allowed to exercise.

All retail stores will be allowed to open.

Restaurants and cook shops will be open, but for TAKE AWAY ONLY.

No restrictions on construction work—All level of construction will be allowed.

Visits to Margetson Memorial Home and the Golden Years Home are open to immediate family members only.

These are in addition to the businesses and services which are already in operation, since the first phase.

However, all businesses allowed to operate must be able to:

Show that they are in a position to adhere to the social distancing requirements, and display markings of such inside and outside of their establishment.

Be able to manage the number of persons inside the business place at any one time.

Businesses must provide evidence that they have a plan for regularly disinfecting door knobs, trollies, refrigeration handles, and other tools and equipment being frequently touched or handled by workers and clients.

And, provide hand sanitizers for employees and clients.

Closures still in effect:

While we have made provisions for additional businesses to operate, there are some which still must remain closed.

The borders remain closed.

Schools remain closed (The Ministry of Education will give updates to teachers, parents and students on plans to reopen school and the holding of exams).

Hairdressers & Barbershops are to remain closed.

Bars are also not allowed to open at this time.

The Office of the Deputy Governor is to provide an update on when and if the public service will return to work within buildings.

The flu clinic is still open and persons are reminded that if they are exhibiting any flu like or other COVID-19 related symptoms they should visit the flu clinic immediately.

The Ministry of Health and other stakeholders are developing protocols for businesses, the workplace, schools and all other institutions. These protocols will be geared towards safeguarding the population, further reducing the threat of the virus, while we continue to reopen the island for business.

