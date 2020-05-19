Montserrat Arts Council COVID-19 Creative Competition Winners Announced

Following a month of judging the entries received in its COVID-19 Music & Poetry Competition, the Montserrat Arts Council has now selected the winners.

Participants were tasked with composing a poem or song about the Coronavirus, from any angle. Whether it was to provide guidance to the public or discuss the impact that the virus has had both locally and globally. According to the Head of Planning & Production of the Montserrat Arts Council Vernaire Bass noted that “the entries received were engaging, well written, imaginative, sometimes emotional, even angry but always humane”.

The entries included imaginative ideas of how society should respond when the crisis is over, how participants enjoyed spending quality time with their families, and ideas about the environment and politics.

The Director of the Montserrat Arts Council Kenneth Silcott said “Congratulations to all of the winners! Writing and documenting major global and personal events can play an important role in keeping people mentally strong and healthy during this worrying time and we were delighted with the calibre of entries and the positive feedback that we have received about the competition.”

The winners are:

18 and Over Poetry Winners

1st – Jhonil C. Smith – Letter to Corona – $500

2nd – Nadia Browne – Carona Conundrum – $300

3rd – Dothlyn Kirnon – COVID-19 and Quarantine – $200

4th – Zelma White – Corona – I will not Bow – $200

Under 18 Winners

1st – Shanesha Weekes – I’m Confused Corona – $500

2nd – Liana Green – Coronavirus: A Deadly Disease – $300

3rd – Randia Fenton – COVID19 – $200

4th – Raighne Smith – I am Quarantine – $100

18 and Over Song Winners

1st – Kelvin “Tabu” Duberry – The Virus – $500

2nd – Everlyn White – A Change Gonna Come – $300

3rd – Maggie Destouche – Uncertain Times – $200

4th – Cecil “Cepeke” Lake – COVID – $100

Under 18 Song Winner

1st Liana Green- Lily Another Day Stuck in My Home – $500

All other participants to receive a $25 food voucher.

The winning entries can be seen on the MAC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MontserratArtsCouncil/

They will also be featured on upcoming editions of The Saturday Morning Show with Rose Willock on ZJB Radio.

Like this: Like Loading...