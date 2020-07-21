Tourism Division to Host Training Programme for Montserrat Taxi Drivers

The Montserrat Tourism Division, Office of the Premier, will be implementing a series of training programmes during the year; the first being ‘The Successful Taxi Driver”.

The training for taxi drivers, will be held in the Auditorium of the Montserrat Cultural Centre over a period of four days, as follows: Thursday, July 23, Friday July 24, Thursday July 30 and Friday July 31, 2020 from 10AM to 12:30PM each day, including lunch.

The training will be facilitated by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) virtually and is open to all taxi drivers, as well as those who are considering this field of work. The Programme will equip Taxi Drivers with powerful insights into customer behaviours and will aid in sharpening their skills, knowledge and attitude with a view to improving customer relationships. The Programme will also feature COVID-19 Risk Mitigation measures which are of utmost importance at this time.

All Taxi Drivers are encouraged to participate in this Training which will be high-energy and impactful.

Social distancing will be observed and all are asked to use a face covering.

Interested persons are asked to register their names with the Montserrat Tourism Division by Wednesday, July 22, 2020 by calling Tel: 491 4703 or 495 7101.

