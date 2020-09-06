Discover Lounge Comes to Emerald Vibes TV Featuring Young Montserratian Talent

Some of Montserrat’s young talent are being featured in the first edition of The Discover Lounge on Emerald Vibes TV. The Discover Lounge and Emerald Vibes are part of the Discover Montserrat family.

The new experience features the music of vocalist Nia Golden with Pulse Band, vocalist Samantha Sam and Vybze It, a young rapper. Pulse Band came together in 2016, through the mentorship of Cris van Beuren, a music teacher of a fellowship supported by the Montserrat Music Foundation -UK. The members are Enver Brown (keyboard), Silford Moore Jr. (keyboard), Joshua Golden (bass), and Delroy Joseph Jr. (drums).

“Pulse hasn’t performed together in two years and we were happy for the opportunity to get together the last few months and rehearse to be a part of the show,” said Nia Golden, who also produced the event.

The show, which is now live on the Emerald Vibes TV YouTube channel features several soca numbers with the effervescent Samantha Sam from St. Vincent & the Grenadines. It also introduces rapper Shaquille White aka Vybze It, who has been building a following on island and off. Vybze It collaborates with Nia on the Brandy hit I Wanna Be Down.

“I’m thankful that I was there and a part of the show. It was actually my first time on stage performing live in front of people,” said rapper Vybz It. “I told myself I did great and the rest did extremely well. I had a lot of fun and the show was well put together.”

The show was recorded at Vue Pointe Hotel and provided some much-needed live entertainment for diners. “I really enjoyed it,” said entrepreneur Ian Gerald, who attended the show. “I hope there will be more.”

“We do want to produce more experiences. No two will be alike and it won’t necessarily be musical in focus,” revealed Golden.

“The show runs one hour and seven minutes and would not have happened without a number of entrepreneurs who contributed their time and skills to make it happen,” said Golden.

For those who prefer listening to music, ZJB Radio Montserrat will be airing it at a later date.

Special thanks to the management and staff of the Vue Pointe Hotel, ITech, Brilliant Solutions, Sharlene Lindsay, Just For You Baby & Maternity Store, Behind the Work HD powered by Hypnotik Montserrat, Phillip Brade and Crew, Government Information Unit, and ZJB Radio Montserrat.

Watch Discover Lounge on EVTV.

Like this: Like Loading...