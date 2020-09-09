Montserrat to Participate in Caribbean Wellness Day Virtual Walk

Montserrat will participate in the region’s first virtual walk to observe of Caribbean Wellness Day.

The ‘Caribbean Connection Walk for Wellness’ will connect travel advisors with fitness enthusiasts in the destinations that they sell, to focus on a day of action in support of wellness. The virtual event will be held on September 12, 2020, which will be celebrated as Caribbean Wellness Day.

The activity is being organised by Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC); a group for professionals in the United States selling travel to the Caribbean. This digital experience across time, space and borders, will highlight Caribbean wellness via ZOOM technology.

“The Montserrat Tourism Division is a destination member of TASC, which has attracted upwards of 6000 travel professionals,” remarked Montserrat’s Director of Tourism, Warren Solomon.

He further stated, “The organisation was formed just under a year ago as a platform for people in the travel business to network, and when they approached us to see if we would participate in this event, we jumped at the opportunity to continue to build our brand in the US travel market.”

The event is designed to log “miles and minutes” in support of Caribbean wellness.

The Tourism Division engaged with local yoga instructor, Delon Searles of Undone Yoga, who will lead the Montserrat walk.

The Tourism Director commented, “Although our borders remain closed to tourism traffic, we still need to be able to demonstrate that we are a destination that takes all aspects of health and wellness seriously, as this now features very highly in the motivational factors for travelers. We are also delighted that Delon has agreed to lead Montserrat in this venture.”

Participants will engage in a simultaneous 30-minute virtual walk, motivated by a live Caribbean DJ Trauma Unit Music. At the end of the walk there will be a Virtual Fitness Fair featuring a line-up of wellness experts and influencers. They will conduct interactive demonstrations and showcase various wellness attractions throughout the Caribbean.

A number of Caribbean sporting icons, fitness groups and trainers will act as Caribbean Wellness Ambassadors, which would be hosted by Mark Jenkins, a Caribbean personal trainer based in Los Angeles.

Montserrat’s Wellness Walk will start at 12 noon from The People’s Place in St Peter’s, ending at Olveston House. It would be followed by a free 30-minute beginners’ yoga class on the lawn of the popular restaurant. Participants are asked to walk with mats or towels and to dress in loose fit clothing.

“Over the years, wellness has become a big part of the Caribbean culture as many destinations celebrate Caribbean Wellness Day with a range of events to raise community awareness. Because of the pandemic, however, there is a myth that residents and visitors may be totally restricted in meeting their fitness goals. We will highlight the Caribbean as a region that continues to offer a diverse array of options for wellness and rejuvenation of the body, mind and soul, even as we adapt to the ‘new normal,’” stated Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke, TASC Founder.

The Caribbean Connection Walk for Wellness will raise awareness about the new experiential landscape brought about by a significant shift in health and wellness behaviors and visitor expectations. The event will highlight the beaches, remote locations, clean air quality and natural environment; some of the region’s unique selling points that are still in high demand as part of sustainable and authentic wellness and relaxation packages.

Strict enforcement of protocols to address the pandemic, has caused many destinations, resorts and other stakeholders to make operational adjustments to accommodate visitors in meeting their fitness goals.

Like this: Like Loading...