DMCA Weather Update for Montserrat

… DMCA continues to monitor Disturbance 3, which has a 90% chance of developing into a Tropical Depression in the next few days. Meantime, there are four tropical disturbances and two tropical storms in the Atlantic. The storms continue to move WNW and pose no threat to Montserrat…

Disturbance 3 is currently the focus of our attention because of its location and projected path. Disturbance 3 is centered near 13°N 24°W and is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic . The system is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development of this tropical wave is forecast, and a tropical depression is expected to form within the next few days while the system moves generally westward. There is a 90 percent chance that the system will develop in the next 5 days.

Residents should continue to monitor the progress of Disturbance 3, review their hurricane plans and have them ready if needed.

