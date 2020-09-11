Rotary Club of Montserrat To Host University Preparation and Financing Webinars 

The Rotary Club of Montserrat, will be facilitating two (2) free learning and development webinars entitled ‘Preparing for University’ and ‘Financing Your Studies’ on September 19th at 3pm – 4:30pm and 5pm – 6:30pm respectively. These sessions will target individuals who are interested in pursuing tertiary education at the Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate level, with the intention of offering guidance on the process and requirements for applying to academic institutions and sourcing funding for studies.

Each webinar will have three 10-minute sessions from a variety of speakers, each followed by 15 minutes of questions and answers. Part 1 – Preparing for University 3:00pm – 4:30pm

Session 1: Jumpstarting Your Academics: Tactics to Select the Right University and Programme for You – facilitated by Ms. Linda Dias, President of the Rotary Club of Montserrat.

Session 2: The UWI Experience: Regional Academics, Global Thinking – facilitated by Ms. Marjorie Bolero-Haughton, Senior Assistant Registrar of the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica. Session 3: The Subtle Art of Studying in the UK: Admissions, Culture, and Opportunities – facilitated by Mr. Mark Wilson, Universities & Colleges Admissions Service, United Kingdom. Part 2 – Financing Your Studies 5:00pm – 6:30pm Session 1: Attending Uni on a Dime: Scholarships, Bursaries, and Free Education – facilitated by Ms. Amuelle Kirnon, Director of Learning & Development, Government of Montserrat. Session 2: What Everybody Ought to Know About Rotary Scholarships – facilitated by Ms. Debbie Roopchand, Rotary District 7030 Peace Fellowships Chair, Rotary Club of Princes Town, Trinidad & Tobago. Session 3: An Essential Guide to Financing Your Studies – facilitated by Mr. Baldwin Taylor, General Manager, the Bank of Montserrat Ltd.

To access these webinars, interested persons can register in advance via Zoom using the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZMkfuyopz4iHtXgsGLUs8MDZoX03E t_eUjX After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Basic Education and Literacy is one of Rotary International’s 7 areas of focus. Every September, as a part of Rotary’s Basic Education & Literacy Month, Rotary Clubs around the globe focus their attention on projects that enable and support academic development in their communities.

Like this: Like Loading...