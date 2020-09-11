Caribbean Banks Promote Financial Literacy

The Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) Inc. has embarked upon a series of initiatives intended to promote and celebrate financial literacy and financial inclusion in the region. The campaign, which is now underway, will target a number of demographic groups, including families, small businesses, and financial services professionals. The theme for the campaign, which runs until the end of September, is Saving and Investing Today for a Brighter Tomorrow.

Its financial literacy campaign is the latest intervention coming out of the CAB corporate social responsibility programme, an avenue whereby CAB deepens engagement with the financial services industry and the general public, whilst contributing to regional development. The CAB CSR programme is known as CAB Cares.

CAB has posted a crossword puzzle to help teach children some of the basic vocabulary associated with banking and financial services, investment and savings. In collaboration with some of the leading practitioners across the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) the organisation will also publish a number of editorial thought leadership pieces on the subject of savings and investments, and will host various webinars, panel discussions, and workshops. These will be promulgated across the CAB social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Among the topics that will be addressed in coming weeks will be Reading & Understanding Financial Statements For Small Businesses, Insuring Your Assets, Vehicles For Saving, Innovations in Investment, Business Recovery – Caribbean Banking in a Post-COVID World (The Way Forward), and Data Privacy, Opportunities and Challenges.

The campaign is being supported by a number of partners including central banks and commercial banks from around the region, CAB general members and service members.

CAB Financial Literacy Campaign 2020 – 7-28 September 2020

Week 1 (7 Sept): Children & Families

Parents & Families

• Crossword Puzzles – shared to local media, posted to CAB website

• Webinar: Insuring Your Assets – Sagicor, Howden

• Webinar: Vehicles For Saving – JSE, ECSE

Week 2 (14 Sept): Know Your Assets

Small Businesses

• In-House Workshops: Financial Planning

• Panel: Assets & Liabilities – Mr. Dalton Lee, Raymond James, Anguilla Bankers Association

• Editorial: Innovations in Investment – Ms. Amoy Van Lowe, TTSE

Week 3 (21 Sept): Let’s Talk Finances Bank Consumers

• Tips For Saving: Daily Social Media Graphics

• Public Q&A (CAB Facebook Page)

Week 4 (28 Sept): The Way Forward Banking Professionals, CEO’s

• Panel: Business Recovery – Caribbean Banking in a Post-COVID World (The Way Forward) – Gov. William Orie, Suriname; Dr. Toussant Boyce, CDB, Gov. Timothy Antoine, Mr. Christopher Louard, or Mr. Michael Spencer – ECCB / ECCU

• Editorial: Data Privacy, Opportunities and Challenges – Hitachi Systems Security

Like this: Like Loading...