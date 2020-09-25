Announcement of CXC Result For Montserrat Next Week

Montserrat’s preliminary results for the July 2020 Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) examinations will be announced next week.

As of September 22, 2020 students who sat examinations with the regional examination body were able to view their results through an online portal established by CXC.

However, the customary public announcement of the island’s overall results including pass rates, has not yet been made, as the local Ministry of Education is working with CXC to rectify issues identified and will announce the summary results in the coming week.

