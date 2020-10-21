Regular Cargo Shipping to Resume Thursday, October 29

The Access Division announced changes to the cargo services provided by the Typhoon Express.

There will be no operations on Thursday, October 22nd 2020. Regular operations will resume next week Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Please be reminded that regular cargo operations are scheduled for each Thursday. The Access Division apologizes for any inconvenience this change in service may have caused.

Customers are therefore advised to reassess their cargo arrangements considering the upcoming change regarding sea access.

Agent Details:

Antigua

D & J Forwarders

Telephone number (268)-779-0910 or

(268) 726-9133

Email: dore.dave@gmail.com

D & J also offer brokerage and pick up services

Montserrat

Better Services Ltd.

Telephone number: (664)-491-7438

Email: betterservices5@hotmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...