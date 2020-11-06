Watch Alliouagana Festival of the Word Promos

The Alliouagana Festival of the Word will run Nov 20-22, 2020 online. You will be able to watch it here on discovermni.com as well as on our Facebook page.

Here are some of the latest promos to let you know what is to come.

#AFWLITFEST is Presented by:

Goldenmedia | Montserrat Arts Council | Governor’s Office Montserrat | Caribbean Reads

Contributing Sponsors:

Chez Mango Villa | Government Information Unit | Bank of Montserrat Ltd | St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union

Like this: Like Loading...