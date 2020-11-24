SPCCU Notice of Corporate Governance Vacancy

ALL MEMBERS OF THE ST PATRICK’S COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION

Expressions of interest are hereby requested from the general membership of the St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union (SPCCU) for vacant positions in the following areas of Corporate Governance of the institution:

1. Board of Directors

2. Credit Committee

3. Supervisory & Compliance Committee.

These vacant positions will be filled via elections at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of SPCCU.

Members are hereby reminded the service within the Corporate Governance Functions of SPCCU is voluntary and non- compensatory.

Members wishing to offer their services to perform roles in the above mentioned corporate governance areas are hereby requested to place their expression of interest in writing to the following on or before December 4, 2020

The Chairman

SPCCU Corporate Governance Nominations Committee

St Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union

P.O. Box 337

Brades, Montserrat

For more information call 664 491 3666 | Email: info@spccu.ms

