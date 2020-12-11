Nurse Nadine Sweeney Shares Her Experience with COVID-19 on PAHO TV

Nurse Nadine Sweeney is one of the health care workers who shares her story in a new feature from the Pan American Health Organisation.

Sweeney who works at the Glendon Hospital and other nurses and doctors from the Eastern Caribbean speak about how the COVID-19 pandemic affected their lives and what it was like caring for patients while working to protect their own health.

Watch her segment below.

Watch the full PAHO TV feature on Health Care Workers: Surviving the COVID-19 Pandemic

