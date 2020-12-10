GIU and Digicel Montserrat Bringing Local Christmas and Festival Content to Your TV

The Government Information Unit (GIU), under the portfolio of the Office of the Premier, will be broadcasting past and current Festival events, along with other local Christmas productions through-out the month of December; as part of a special television programming arrangement in collaboration with Digicel Montserrat.

Television broadcast will begin on Thursday December 10, at 7:00p.m. and continue throughout the weekend, and every weekend in the month of December. Scheduled content will be aired on channel 96 with technical support from Digicel and Radio Montserrat’s technical department.

The virtual events for Carnival 2020 however, will not be available on the channel until after each event has ended, as an online pay-per-view system will be in place during the live stream of those events.

To ensure persons are aware of the playout schedule, weekly television guides, outlining the programme line-up for each weekend will be advertised on GIU’s Facebook page ‘Government Information Unit Montserrat’; channel 96; and on Radio Montserrat.

