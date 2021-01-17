Discover Montserrat Launches New Premium Picnic Experience

Discover Montserrat, which is owned and operated by Goldenmedia LLC, has added a new brand and experience to the family.

Discover Picnics is a luxury offering which provides an opportunity for guests to make memories on island.

“We are pleased that we could create an experience for couples and small groups to enjoy various locations of the island, while enjoying food from some of the island’s best chefs,” said Nia Golden, the Chief Experience Officer for Discover Picnics.

“Together we will curate a memorable event for special occasions in an intimate setting, which can even be a space in your home or backyard,” she added.

Discover Picnics comes at a time of heightened awareness of the need to social distance and also to treasure time with loved ones.

Bookings are now open for couples and groups up to six people. Their are two options, which can be further customised. The Standard Picnic offers comfortable flooring, cushions, cuddle blankets, dinnerware, grazing and dessert boards, served with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Deluxe Picnic adds the use of tables, more food options and use of a speaker. There are Add-ons available such as photography, flowers and decoration depending on the occasion.

The picnics can be arranged for Woodlands Beach, Olveston House Lawn, a backyard or large room in your home.

Bookings are available via https://discovermni.com/picnics and a two-week minimum window is required to arrange a Discover Picnics experience.

Follow Discover Picnics on Instagram. Follow Discover Montserrat on Instagram.

Like this: Like Loading...