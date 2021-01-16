Learn How to Package and Present Your Montserrat Souvenirs

The Montserrat Tourism Division is resuming its training programme for the sector this month with Presentation and Packaging of Souvenir items. The five days of training will be held upstairs the Credit Union Hall in Brades and will run from Monday, January 25th – Friday, January 29th 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:30pm daily.

All Art and Craft artisans who create souvenir items are invited to attend the training, which will be facilitated by Kathryn McConnie of Tours Incredible in Trinidad. Ms. McConnie has been in the travel and tourism industry for more than 30 years and established Tours Incredible in 1993 for the sole purpose of providing training services for the tourism sector.

Persons interested in attending these training sessions are asked to register with the Tourism Division by Thursday, January 21st , 2021 by calling 491 4703/415 4700or by emailing info@montserrattourism.ms .

Social distancing will be observed during the training and all are asked to use a face covering.

