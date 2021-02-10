47 Tested for COVID-19- All Negative

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is announcing that all 47 samples tested Tuesday (February 9, 2021), have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus. The number of active cases therefore remains at 5.

Among the investigations were students from the Montserrat Secondary School. As part of their care while awaiting results the students engaged with the Ministry of Health’s Clinical Psychologist, Adeboyega Bamisile. Officials from the Ministry indicated that this was important as risk of infection is often associated with high stress and anxiety.

The Ministry also indicated that investigations will continue into the local cases. At present there are no more pending samples to be tested. As the Ministry of Health continue efforts to seek, test, treat any positive cases, residents should continue to adhere to the lockdown measures implemented by the Government of Monserrat and self-monitor for any signs and symptoms of the COVID-19.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as sore throat, cough and runny nose; as well as sudden loss of smell or taste, nausea or diarrhea should contact the “flu- hotline” (496-9724) during working hours and the casualty department (491-2836/2552/ 2802) after hours.