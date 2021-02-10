Preliminary Designs for Montserrat’s New Hospital Under Review

The Programme Management Office (PMO) announced this morning that they are meeting to review the preliminary designs for Montserrat’s new national hospital.

Along with with representatives from the Ministry of Health & Social Services, NHS Improvement, Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the PMO met with the designers from Article 25 to walk through the three preliminary design options. This will be followed by a period of review and engagement, as well as public townhalls (virtual) to gather public feedback.

The new National Hospital Project is the keystone project within the £30 million Capital Investment Programme for Economic Growth (CIPREG), funded by the UK’s Department for International Development. The new hospital will be located at the current Glendon Hospital site in St Johns and construction was expected to begin in late 2020 but has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Martin Parlett, Head of PMO said, “It has been more than a quarter century since Montserrat has had a fit for purpose hospital. The PMO is excited to support this fully funded CIPREG project to deliver a 21st Century medical facility, and looks forward to progressing to detailed design and construction. We have been very impressed with Article 25’s approach thus far, as well as the full project team’s engagement despite the challenges of COVID-19 and remote transatlantic working.”

Article 25 is a humanitarian architectural organisation based in London. Article 25 has worked on more than 90 projects in 34 countries, making them the most far-reaching architectural NGO in the world.