Montserrat Football Association to Disburse Relief Funds to Grassroots and Under 20 Players

The Montserrat Football Association (MFA) is once again showing its commitment to support the young boys and girls in its programme.
MFA, which is the local representative of FIFA, will be providing financial assistance to all of the athletes in the Grassroots and Under 20 groups.
A household with one child who attends an MFA programme will receive EC$500, two players in a household will receive $750, and homes with three or more will be given $1000.
In 2020, the sporting body in collaboration with FIFA disbursed funds to 360 athletes through the COVID-19 relief assistance programme.