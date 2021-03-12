Nia Golden Singing Live on IG to Support Helping Hands for Glendon Charity

This Sunday, March 14, vocalist Nia Golden goes live on her Instagram and ours to raise funds for the Helping Hands for Glendon charity.

The charity has been working for the last year to raise funds to purchase much-needed equipment for Montserrat’s hospital. Included on their list of equipment is a mammogram machine. Currently, women on island must travel abroad to get regular mammograms and other women’s services. Having a machine on island can increase early detection, charity officials say.

As it is Women’s Month, Golden will sing songs from some of her favourite female singers.

Nia Golden is a versatile vocalist and songwriter, who lives to make music. Singing publicly since the age of seven, Nia’s musical repertoire includes covers of jazz, pop, rock, soca, reggae, and gospel. She has performed for national and cultural events on the island of Montserrat and has thrilled audiences in the United Kingdom.

As lead singer of Pulse, she arranges an entertaining repertoire of Caribbean and modern pop sounds for the young band. As a solo vocalist, Nia enjoys performing jazz and modern ballads by a range of singers including Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, and Laura Mvula.

In 2019, she represented Montserrat at CARIFESTA XIV in Trinidad & Tobago, where she performed in All Jazzed at the National Academy of the Performing Arts and in Jewels of the Caribbean showcase at the TT Central Bank Auditorium.

Nia’s goal is one day become a film and television composer and producer.

Showtime is 3PM AST on both the Discover Montserrat and Nia Golden Instagram pages.

Visit Nia’s YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuWi0zFIqphMcbu8a8qcjiw