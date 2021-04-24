Enter Montserrat Arts Council’s Creative Writing Competition

In an effort to encourage authorship and national literacy, the Montserrat Arts Council has launched a creative writing competition on World Book Day, April 23, 2021.

The competition, which is open to residents aged seven years and older, asks entrants to write on the topic ‘My Story’, creatively describing a significant event in their life.

Entries will be sorted by age into one of three categories; 7 to 12 years old, 13 to 17 years old or 18 years and over. The word limit for entries is determined by age category as follows:

– 500 words (maximum) for 7 to 12 years old

– 1000 words (maximum) for 13 to 17 years old

– 1500 words (maximum) for 18 years & over

Cash prizes will be given for the first, second and third place winner in each age category.

Entries should be submitted to the Arts Council via email at info@artscouncil.ms on or before May 24th at 4PM. Late submissions will not be accepted.

For more information, contact the Montserrat Arts Council on (664) 491-8556 or send an email to

info@artscouncil.ms.