Rotary Club of Montserrat Launches First Mark of Excellence Community Awards

The Rotary Club of Montserrat hosted its first annual Mark of Excellence Awards.

The community-based awards have been bestowed to acknowledge the tangible contributions that individuals in the Montserrat community have made within one of Rotary’s seven thematic areas.

The 2021 Awardees are Manish Valechha – Economic & Community Development, Valerie Lewis-Lynch – Disease Prevention & Treatment, Veta Wade – Water & Sanitation, Mary Cooper – Maternal & Child Health, Eugene Skerritt – Peace & Conflict Prevention, Manelva Greenaway – Basic Education & Literacy, and Samuel Meade – Supporting the Environment.

While Rotary around the world serves communities in countless ways, the organization has focused its efforts in seven key areas to maximize the impact. These areas encompass some of the world’s most critical and widespread humanitarian needs, and the service based clubs around the world have proven records of success in addressing them.

The Mark of Excellence Awards in Montserrat recognizes individuals within these vocational areas, who have dedicated their time and resources to the progress of the Montserrat community. In the week subsequent to the bestowment of the awards, each awardee was featured on the Rotary Club of Montserrat’s social media pages for promotion and recognition.

Awardees were nominated and selected within a designated award committee within the Rotary Club of Montserrat, and approved by the Executive Board. The awardees’ length and degree of service, the degree to which their service has made a lasting or meaningful impact on their community, the extent to which their service or action might be considered above and beyond the call of duty, and the extent to which their action would be recognized and valued by their peers/community leaders were all criteria considered during the selection process.

2020-2021 President of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, Ms. Linda Dias stated “We’re all incredibly excited to launch these awards this year. There are so many stalwarts in our society who deserve recognition, and Rotary takes pride that we are able to show how much we appreciate the impact that they’ve made. We were truly among greatness during the award handing over. Special congratulations to all of the very deserving awardees.”

The awardees each received a framed award from the Rotary Club of Montserrat, as well as dinners for two from select restaurants within Montserrat.

The Rotary Club of Montserrat would like to offer special thanks to our sponsors in this project, including Olveston House Restaurant, Summer Breeze Restaurant, The Weekend TakeOut at Vue Point Restaurant, Watermelon Cottage, and the Emerald Cigar Club.