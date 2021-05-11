Montserrat’s Tourism Director Joins CTO Board

Warren Solomon, tourism director for Montserrat has been appointed to the board of the UK and Europe chapter of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation.

Solomon and Ali Nicholls, head of partnerships at Charitable Travel have joined following a members’ vote, says an article in Travel Weekly.

They will be joining 10 other board members who come from a cross section of destinations and service providers to the Caribbean market.

Chapter chairman Pegler said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ali Nicholls and Warren Solomon to the board. Their wealth of experience will enrich our approach, and output, at such a crucial time in the recovery of the industry.”

Solomon said: “I am passionate about enhancing our beloved industry, and with over 15 years in the travel, tourism and hospitality business, I look forward to having a platform to share my knowledge and discuss the crucial topics affecting our members and partners.”