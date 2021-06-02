Montserrat Wins World Cup Qualifier Vs USVI

Montserrat is off to a great start in the World Cup Qualifiers. The goal is to make it to the World Cup in Quatar in 2022.
On Wednesday evening at Estadio Panamericano in the Dominican Republic, the Emerald Boys scored four goals against the United States Virgin Islands in their Group A tournament.
Nathan Pond scored the first goal in minute 39. The team, captained by Lyle Taylor worked to keep USVI goal less for the entire match. Rohan Ince scored the second goal in the 60th minute. Adrian Clifton completed the effort with two goals in the 66th and 83rd minute.
Coached by Willie Donachie, Montserrat’s next match will be against Grenada on June 8 at the Kiran James Athletic Stadium in Grenada.
See the full timeline of the match here –> https://www.fifa.com/worldcup/preliminaries/nccamerica/matches/match/400136229/#match-timeline