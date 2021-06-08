Interact Club of Montserrat Donates Supplies to Lookout Nursery School

The Interact Club of Montserrat has announced the donation of stationery supplies valued at over EC$450.00, to the Lookout Nursery School. This donation is intended to enable the school teachers to further stimulate the minds of nursery students to become analytical and creative thinkers.

The Interact Club of Montserrat made a donation of puzzles, colouring books, crayons, coloured markers, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, paper glue, Play-doh, dry-erase markers, paper, stickers, and a range of other school supplies to the early childhood education institution.

2020-21 President of the Interact Club of Montserrat, Beyoncé Osborne shared “We understand the importance of the early childhood sector in relation to the educational aspects and development of the future of Montserrat. We are always excited to take action to make a difference in our community.”

Ursula Irish, Head Teacher of the Lookout Nursery School stated “We really appreciate the kind gesture and it shows that we are thought about. These items are what we actually need to carry out our activities, and are used by both students and teachers to enhance the learning experience. We are eternally grateful.”

2020-21 Interact Liaison Officer on behalf of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, Siobhan Tuitt noted “The Rotary Club of Montserrat is delighted to sponsor, mentor, and guide our Interactors as they carry out key projects and develop their leadership skill. This project is a great example of young people helping young people.”

Nursery School Teacher, Orlette Brown received the donation of supplies on behalf of the Lookout Nursery School, from President Beyoncé Osborne and Interactor Jermahri Meade of the Interact Club of Montserrat.

The Interact Club of Montserrat was chartered in 1994 by their sponsor club, the Rotary Club of Montserrat. Interact is a youth club under the Rotary International umbrella that brings together young people between the ages of 12-18 who are interested in becoming leaders within their school and community. Humanitarian skills are developed, while they take action and enjoyment through service.

