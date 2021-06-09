Queen’s Birthday Parade Closed to Spectators

The 95th birthday of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrated on Montserrat with a scaled-down parade on Saturday June 12, at Salem Park starting at 8:00a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of persons allowed to gather in a public, the parade will be closed to members of the public.

The parade will be shortened as the number of uniformed bodies and officers within each participating uniformed body has been reduced. The uniformed bodies which will be on parade this year are the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS), Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) and The Montserrat Secondary School (MSS) Cadet Corp.

Traditionally, during the Queen’s Birthday Parade, long service medals are awarded to officers within the service. However, long-service medals will not be distributed during this years’ parade. Instead, the names of 10 officers who will be awarded medals in honour of their service will be announced, and a separate event in 2022 will be organised to allow for the distribution of the medals to the 2021 long-service awardees.

The public is invited to listen to the parade and commentary on Radio Montserrat (ZJB) or view the parade online on the Government Information Unit’s (GIU’s) YouTube channel.

The public holiday will be observed on Monday June 14, 2021.